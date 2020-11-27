Top tips for safely shopping online this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

One of the biggest shopping days of the year is finally here, and there's plenty of bargains and deals to be found this Black Friday.

With Black (or Green) Friday being completely virtual this year, shoppers need to be more wary than ever that they don't fall victim to a scam when hunting for those discount deals.

Switcher.ie have put together their top tips to help keep people safe while shopping online.

Top tips for shopping online

Check websites are legit - Make sure the site has HTTPS rather than HTTP at the beginning of the URL, this means the site is secure which is important if you're entering personal information.

Pay securely - Use a debit or credit card to get extra protection on your purchases, don’t put your card details into sites you don't trust.

Check for scams - If you find a deal that seems too good to be true, it could be. Search for reviews of the site you’re using before entering your payment details.

Double check your basket - When you’re shopping online, it’s easy to add the wrong make or model to your basket, check you’re getting what you want before you checkout.

Protect your computer - Having an antivirus or firewall can help protect your computer from cyber threats.

Check refund rights - Look at individual store’s return policies before you buy and make sure you’re aware of your statutory refund rights too.

“Today’s the big day and deals are coming in thick and fast. Try not to get caught up in the whirlwind of discounts and buy things you don’t need. Remember, if you don’t need it, it isn’t a bargain," commented Eoin Clarke, Managing Director of Switcher.ie.

“Shopping online makes it easier than ever to check you’re really getting a good deal, so shop around before you checkout and factor in things like delivery costs. You also get better refund rights when you buy online, but there are exceptions so check before you buy.

“Now more than ever it’s important to support local and Irish businesses too. Many offer deals themselves, so check with them before shopping with the big chains. Thousands of small businesses have been shut for a third of the year, they need our support like never before.”