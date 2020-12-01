Letter to Longford Leader Editor: Good riddance to fur farming

While saddened by the prospect of a mink cull to prevent a worsening of the Covid-19 Pandemic, I welcome the fact that this will hasten the demise of a cruel practise that should have been banned decades ago.

Mink are not native to Ireland, and belong in the wide open countryside and the waterways; not cooped up in cages waiting to be dragged out after a few miserable months of confinement to be gassed.

Fur farming is one of those activities that have fallen victim to Covid-19 and it won’t be missed by anyone with even a scintilla of compassion for animals.

Another should be hare coursing. Already, the season has been suspended until December 1 and more than 1,200 hares have been released from captivity in coursing compounds nationwide.

Hare coursing had no place in the 18th century let alone the 21st. It should now follow fur farming into the dustbin of history.