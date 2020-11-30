Connacht Gold butter launches modern heritage packaging design

The most renowned of these is their famous Connacht Gold Half Fat Butter which will celebrate a milestone of thirty years in retail next year.

As consumer trends continue to move back to real butter, the marketing team at Connacht Gold has undertaken a brand evolution project that has seen the packaging of the Connacht Gold butter evolve to a new contemporary look.

The newly designed packaging communicates a modern wholesomeness reflecting natural wholesome foods, just like they used to be.

In an effort to continue to grow the Connacht Gold butter brand, and expand its market share of the category, parent company Aurivo Co-op has invested in a recruitment marketing campaign, along with the new packaging design for its butter brand.



The campaign named Make It Real aims to drive awareness and educate butter consumers that Connacht Gold Half Fat Butter is in fact real butter. Real butter that spreads straight from the fridge, and with only half the fat.

Speaking about the campaign Seamus Hannon, Head of Sales said “A product that is one of a kind; next year we celebrate 30 years of our hero product - Connacht Gold Half Fat Butter.

In line with consumer trends that are constantly developing, it seemed like the perfect time to give the brand the evolution it needed, to continue delivering for us and for the consumer of tomorrow.



“There is a lot of confusion for consumers today in the butter category, with so many dairy products mimicking butter.

“Our Make It Real campaign is about inviting consumers to know the difference between real butter and a spread; and to know that Connacht Gold Half Fat Butter is in fact real butter.”

Investing heavily in the brand, the Connacht Gold Make It Real campaign went live nationwide on November 2nd and will continue to activate across several marketing channels for a six week period.

The content developed for the campaign leads with a brand new VOD ad for Connacht Gold, showcasing a very modern Ireland and a family unit of lovable characters, that homes across the country can resonate with.



To follow this campaign online use the hashtag #MakeItReal.