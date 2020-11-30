Longford arts projects net €25k tonic

News reporter

Reporter:

News reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Art

Two Longford projects feature among 94 new commissions announced by the Arts Council this week.

Two Longford projects feature among 94 new commissions announced by the Arts Council this week.

Drop Everything, a visual arts project is to receive €20,000, with €5,000 going to Lilliput Press for a literature (English language) project.

The commissions, worth €1.3 million across 20 counties, means artists will partner with arts organisations to create new work for people in every region and overseas.