Longford arts projects net €25k tonic
Two Longford projects feature among 94 new commissions announced by the Arts Council this week.
Two Longford projects feature among 94 new commissions announced by the Arts Council this week.
Drop Everything, a visual arts project is to receive €20,000, with €5,000 going to Lilliput Press for a literature (English language) project.
The commissions, worth €1.3 million across 20 counties, means artists will partner with arts organisations to create new work for people in every region and overseas.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on