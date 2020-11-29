Letters to Longford Leader Editor: Greyhound industry is conning Éireann

The body representing the lrish greyhound industry recently gave itself a new name - Rásaíocht Con Éireann.

An organisation's name has surely never been more appropriately chosen.

For since 2002, this industry has managed to wangle just short of €300 million from the public purse, having somehow persuaded several governments that they are a significant contributor to the economy and an essential part of lrish life.

When in reality, the industry is a text book example of an financial basket case, and greyhound racing is an activity engaged in by a tiny minority of lrish people.

Rásaíocht Con Éireann. Conning Éireann indeed!

Yours,

Nuala Donlon,

Spokesperson Greyhound Action Ireland