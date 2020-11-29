Man found with over €1,300 worth of drugs at Longford Train Station

A Roscommon man has been handed down a suspended prison sentence and two fines of €250 for being in possession of over €1,300 worth of drugs at Longford Train Station in January.

Oisin McCann, 11 Riverview, Boyle, Co Roscommon, appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court, charged with being in possession of €1,173 worth of cocaine and €181 worth of cannabis.

Sgt Paddy McGirl, for the state, explained that the offences occurred on January 25, 2020, at 8.45pm at Longford Train Station.

“Gardaí on patrol caught him acting suspiciously and conducted a search,” said Sgt McGirl.

“They found cannabis worth €181 and 17g of cocaine, worth €1,173. He was arrested and conveyed to Longford Garda Station where he made full admissions.

“He has 23 previous convictions. Most recently, he appeared at Longford District Court on March 10, 2020, charged with having no insurance. He received a four month sentence, suspended for three years and was disqualified for three years. He has no similar offences of this nature.”

Mr McCann himself explained to the court that he was “going through a rough patch at the time” and said that, on the day in question, he had been coming from his cousin’s house in Mullingar.

His solicitor, Frank Gearty, made an application for legal aid on his client’s behalf and said that Mr McCann has been off drugs since May, 2020.

“Why look for legal aid if you can afford €1,200 worth of drugs?” asked Judge Hughes.

“I got into debt,” said Mr McCann, revealing that he still owed €800.

“How long would it take to go through €1,200 worth of drugs?” Judge Hughes asked.

“About a month,” Mr McCann replied.

“Expensive habit you’ve got,” said Judge Hughes.

Mr McCann was given a four month sentence, suspended for three years and two fines of €250 with three months to pay.