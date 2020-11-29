Farming journalist with strong Longford links pens new book

Journalist, columnist and author Jim O’Brien is no stranger to Longford.

Married to Louise Donlon from Moydow for over 20 years he is a regular visitor to the county.

Jim is well known as property correspondent with the Farming Independent where he also contributes a weekly opinion column with a wide readership.

In a new publication entitled, ‘Matters of Great Indifference, reflections on modern rural living’, Jim has compiled a selection of the more popular columns.

His work with the Farming Independent sees him travel the country; walking land, meeting locals, chatting with rural auctioneers, and tasting the delights of village coffee shops. The job makes Jim uniquely placed to keep a finger on the pulse of rural Ireland.

“Inspiration for the column comes from what I see around me and what I encounter,” he says, “anything from an old village shop-front, a word from a neighbour, a line from a book, the smell of a tractor engine, the bark of a dog or the hum of a milking machine can spark a train of thought that eventually hammers itself into about 800 words.”

Matters of Great Indifference covers a wide range of issues, including broadband, Brexit, politics, placenames, men’s issues, nicknames, climate change and Covid.

Jim is also not afraid to delve into the personal and comes into his own when writing about the joys, delights and sorrows experienced at the milestones that mark a life.

Matters of Great Indifference is available online from www.jimobrien.ie or Amazon in paperback or as an eBook.