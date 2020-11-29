Lismacaffrey farmer in race to become ICSA president

Westmeath’s Sean McNamara, a sheep, beef and suckler farmer from Lismacaffrey, is one of two candidates in the race to become the next national president of ICSA.

Mr McNamara is the current ICSA Sheep Chair.

The second candidate is Dermot Kelleher, a suckler farmer from Inchigeela in West Cork and currently ICSA Munster Vice President.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the election will take place by postal vote. Votes will be counted at a special meeting of ICSA to be held on Thursday, December 17, which will comply with Covid guidelines applicable at that date.

The new president will succeed current ICSA president Edmond Phelan whose tenure will come to an end in January 2021.