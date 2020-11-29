Eagerly awaited Longford Annual 2020 hits shelves this week

It just would not be Christmas without the Longford Leader annual, enjoying its fourth successive year in homes around Longford and the world.

A firm favourite for everyone, it is brimful of features, profiles, articles on local heritage and of course the annual has that Christmas feel about it with quizzes, recipes, and much more.

Published by the Longford Leader, the local team of journalists and contributors have put together a publication which is sure to be a crowd pleaser over the Christmas break.

All aspects of Longford life are featured, and despite lockdowns and Covid-19, the heart of the community shines through the pages of the Annual with special features on our local heroes, including articles highlighting the excellent work of Ballymahon volunteer Breda Greaves, LCRL personnel, Polish volunteers and Longfordians in New York.

On the social calendar, 2020 was certainly not a normal year but nevertheless, there are plenty of smiling faces amongst the pages - most notably the joyous story of Marie and Warren Murphy, who brought their triplet babies - Darcie, Daisy and Dominic - home from hospital in April.

And there was also love in the time of Covid, where not even the pandemic could stop James & Ally Cawley from celebrating their marriage.

We have tried in this Annual to focus on the many positives of the year and the good it has brought to the fore with photographer Michael Croghan documenting the great work of those who kept Longford’s essential services doing.

We recall the drama of general election 2020 last February, which seems an awful long time ago now. And of course, don't forget the Big Movie Quiz - a regular.

We look back on a hugely challenging year in sport - not just for what happened on the field but for what happened off it too with the gates of sporting grounds all over the country shut for prolonged periods.

Longford did capture the O’Byrne Cup crown last January, while in November, Daire Doyle’s Longford Town, with local lad Aodh Dervin figuring prominently, returned to the big time as they gained promotion to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Rising Longford athletics star Cian McPhillips also announced himself on the world stage last February as he won the New Balance Invitational mile at the Millrose Games in New York.

The annual also remembers once again some of those who have passed away with tributes paid.

There are picture specials on a return to school in this strange year, the much anticipated reunion with grandparents during the summer of 2020 and of course remember your 2k, and the wonders of your very own locality.

Give a Christmas gift that reflects all that is good and great about home - the Longford Leader Christmas Annual 2020 - is retailing at €3.95 and is on sale in newsagents this week.