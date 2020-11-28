Longford Leader Farming: Teagasc National Beef Conference goes virtual

This year’s Teagasc National Beef Conference moves online with a series of three virtual events to take place across three days, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, December 1 - 3 at 8pm each day.

The focus will be on winter nutrition, animal health and beef markets while improving sustainability.

Announcing details of this year’s conference, Pearse Kelly, Teagasc Head of Drystock, commented: “In the past we have focused on providing the latest research and best advice for beef farmers and this year is no different.

"Last year we had a huge turnout at the beef conference in Claremorris, Co.Mayo and we will expect a huge amount of interest again this year, despite the fact that the conference is online. This year, we are focusing on improving animal performance during the winter housing period by optimising growth rates and putting the best health and housing conditions in place. We will also be focusing on producing beef from grass-forage only diets and markets for Irish beef."

The online Teagasc Beef conference is free to join, but registration is required beforehand. All three days will feature a live panel discussion at 8pm for 1 hour.

Tuesday December 1- Animal Nutrition, Webinar at 8pm

Facilitated by Michael Slattery from Drummonds the focus of Tuesday’s webinar is improving the efficiency by optimising performance over the winter housing period. Dr. Mark McGee, Researcher at Teagasc Grange will outline the optimum growth rate for weanling beef cattle during the winter housing period. While Teagasc Beef Specialist, Martina Harrington, advises on the steps farmers can take to improve the performance of beef weanlings over their first winter indoors.

Wednesday, December 2 – Animal Health, Webinar at 8 pm

Facilitated by Dr. Conor McAloon, UCD School of Veterinary Medicine the focus of Wednesday’s webinar is animal health. Dr. Bernadette Earley, Teagasc Grange will bring you the details of recent research on the effect of space allowance and underfoot conditions on indoor finishing cattle performance and welfare. As we approach calving season 2021, Dr. Doreen Corridan, Munster Bovine will advise on the best practice vaccination protocols for suckler cows pre-calving.

Thursday , December 3 – Grass fed Beef, Webinar at 8pm

Facilitated by Teagasc Director, Professor Gerry Boyle the focus of Thursday’s webinar is grass fed beef. Dr. Edward O’Riordan & Dr. Aidan Moloney, Teagasc, Grange will highlight beef production from grass-forage only diets. As Ireland is exporting almost 90% of beef produced in the country, Padraig Brennan, Bord Bia will be discussing how best we can position Irish grass fed beef in the marketplace.

We will have a variety of contributors sharing their expertise and experience including Teagasc researchers, specialists and industry experts. Further details and registration are available at www.teagasc.ie/beefcon20. All three sessions are live, there is an opportunity for viewers to pose their questions for the panellists.