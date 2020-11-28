All eyes on Granard for annual Christmas lights switch on

All eyes will be on Granard over the next week to ten days as organisers of its annual Christmas lights look to press ahead with its annual festivities.

Covid or no Covid, committee members are keeping their fingers firmly crossed Santa will be able to make a flying, socially distant, visit as part of the celebrations.

Normally the Christmas lights are switched on over the course of the first weekend of December, a date locals are intent on sticking to.

Local Cllr PJ Reilly has called for last year’s allocation for Christmas lights to be doubled across the Granard Municipal District.

A decision on that is likely to be made over the coming days with Cllr Reilly very much keen on ensuring those aspirations are realised.

“We need to support the hardworking committees in these towns and to try and encourage as many people as possible to shop locally,” he said.

Cllr Reilly said the threat posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has thrown the spotlight more than ever on the need for the council to rally around hard pressed ratepayers.

“Businesses have been badly affected and I am looking for monies for Christmas lights in our towns in north Longford to be doubled this year,” added the Fianna Fáil local representative.

“It has been very stressful year for everybody but especially so for our business community and by doing this (increasing funding) we will be taking the pressure off all those dedicated volunteers who work so hard each year to make sure Christmas is made that bit more special.”