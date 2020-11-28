Longford man fined €300 for public order

A man who was kicked off a bus at Longford station earlier this month has been fined €300 following last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.

Patrick Reilly, St Martha’s Hostel, Knockahall, Dublin Road, Longford, was extremely intoxicated and arguing with Irish Rail staff on November 11 at 5.30pm when gardaí on patrol were called.

“He was extremely intoxicated. Gardaí told him to leave the area and he became abusive,” said Sgt Paddy McGirl.

“He left and went to Earl Street. Gardaí passing by observed him kicking a door on Earl Street.”

Mr Reilly had 19 previous, the most recent of which was on July 17, 2020 for no insurance and unauthorised taking of a vehicle.

He got a two-year disqualification and a fine of €105 for each charge.

Judge Hughes also heard that the accused was going to visit his mother in Edgeworthstown when the incident occurred. He was fined €300 with three months to pay.