Redevelopment of St Brigid's, Killashee clubhouse gets underway

Last Sunday was an auspicious day for St Brigid’s GAA club in Killashee as contracts were signed for the redevelopment of its clubhouse.

“Well it’s a bit like waiting for buses , we go years without much happening and all of sudden it all comes at once, with a major redevelopment of our grounds, a county final and a development draw,” remarked Owen Johnston , Chairman of St Brigid’s GAA speaking at the recent signing of a contract with Cox Builders in the clubhouse in Killashee.



“Yes it’s a major undertaking and certainly the timing is not perfect but there is great determination within the club to bring our facilities up to a modern standard for our players now and for the teams to follow them and the whole community in Killashee Parish”.

The redevelopment in St Brigid’s is being financed by funding of €249,000 from the LEADER programme and Longford Local Community Development Committee (LLCDC) and Longford Community Resources Ltd (LRCL) under the Rural Development Programme 2014-2019.

“There is no doubt that this is a major challenge for the club, but the support we have received from Caroline and the team in LCRL and the Longford LCDC has energised everyone involved in the club and great work is now underway to raise the funding we need to see the project through,” said club Treasurer, Kevin Connell.

“We have secured bridging finance from Community Finance, who empower communities to help themselves, have launched our development draw in October and at this stage its all hands on deck,” remarked Kevin.

“The club has launched its development draw in recent weeks and has got tremendous support from the parish and now we are calling on all Gaels in Longford and elsewhere to help us see this through,” noted Anne Mahon, Secretary of St Brigid’s.

“We have a dedicated team working hard every week to raise the funds we need, and tickets are on sale for €50 with a book of 3 available for €130” Anne explained, “tickets are available from the club and online through Clubforce with a top prize of a Toyota Yaris for the lucky winner.”

So, next time your passing by St Brigid’s, you’ll see a hive of activity as Cox Brothers get to work on the clubhouse and it is expected that the project will be completed by August 2021.