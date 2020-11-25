Late Late Toy Show night set to be coldest night of the year

Friday night could be the coldest night of the year, according to one weather expert.

The most watched programme on RTE, the Late Late Toy Show could reach an audience of around 2 million viewers on Friday night.

Irish Weather Online are predicting that thermometers will plunge as low as -4 on Thursday and Friday nights.

Met Eireann is already forecasting lowest temperatures of -2 for Thursday night and -3 for Friday night.

After blustery showers and some downpours today and tomorrow, conditions are set to get progressively colder from Thursday.

An Irish Weather online bulletin said: "Thursday will see morning fog or low cloud with scattered frost.

"A wide range of temperatures may occur, lows -4 to +2 C and highs 4 to 10 C.

"Friday will see perhaps a bit more extensive fog and frost and a larger area failing to clear away to more moderate temperatures, but lows and highs in the same range, -4 to +2 C, then 4 to 10 C by mid-day."

Met Eireann said that the current indications are that it will remain slightly colder than normal for the weekend and into next week with some further frosts possible.

It will be continuing largely dry also with scattered showers.