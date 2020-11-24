Longford man who sent photos from phone to 14-year-old girl to be served with book of evidence

A man who sent images of his genitals to a young girl is due to reappear at Longford District Court in December, when he will be served with a book of evidence.

The man, who cannot be named due to the age of his victim, was 23 when the alleged offences occurred, while his victim was 14.

“He was residing next door to an aunt of hers,” said Sgt Paddy McGirl.

“He befriended the victim on snapchat and gained her trust by sending messages and pictures of himself. One of the messages was ‘so flirty kiddo, I’m going to Tarmon. Meet me if you want to lol’.

“Another mentioned that a younger brother would kill him. Another said ‘don’t tell anyone we talked about this’.

“A lot of messages passed between them. He also sent pictures identifying himself and on two occasions, he sent photos of his penis. This was discovered by the victim’s aunt who took a screenshot on her phone because messages on snapchat disappear.”

The man will reappear on December 15 next.