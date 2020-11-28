Longford to celebrate International Day of Disabled People 2020

On Thursday, December 3, disabled people across the world will unite in solidarity to celebrate International Day of People with Disabilities/Disabled People (IDPWD) 2020.

Independent Living Movement Ireland (ILMI) and the Longford Disability County Platform are hosting an online event, which will take place from 1pm to 2pm through Zoom.

The Longford Disability County Platform supported by Longford County Council’s Covid-19 emergency fund developed as a response to the pandemic.

Speaking to the Leader this week, Independent Living Movement Ireland’s Policy Officer James Cawley said, “The county platform developed as a response to the pandemic and, much like our other online communities, ran online for eight weeks through the summer with a mixture of policy, peer and social spaces with inputs from Chef Gary O’Hanlon, Longford Citizen’s information, Longford Life coach Sinead O’Hara, writer of The Running Book John Connell and much more including creative writing, the work of the community response, Longford volunteer Centre, emotional wellbeing and community banking.

“The platform worked to provide an independent voice on disability issues in Longford. Participants ‘zoomed’ in from across the county to engage with the sessions.

“Our event on December 3 aims to look at the supports disabled people really need to fully participate in all aspects of everyday life and recognise the development of the platform on a county level. A big thank you to Longford County Council for their support.

“Our TDs for Longford/Westmeath are invited along and will attend on the day. On December 3, we will unite as a community and push forward to secure rights and ensure the full participation of all disabled people in our communities including Longford, so I encourage any disabled person in Longford to get in touch,” Mr Cawley added.

This year’s IDPWD theme is ‘Not All Disabilities are Visible’ and if you want to join and celebrate International Day for Disabled People on December 3, contact jamescawley@ilmi.ie to register or for further information.