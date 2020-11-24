Longford Leader Farming: Teagasc to host Longford forestry phone-in clinic

Teagasc is holding a nationwide series of phone-in advisory clinics to help landowners who are thinking about forestry, between November 23 and December 4.

Due to the current COVID 19 restrictions, landowners can avail of a one-to-one consultation with an experienced forestry adviser by telephone or Zoom call.

The consultations will be by telephone call or by Zoom call, depending on your request. The Longford advisory clinic will be held on Thursday, December 3.

To avail of a consultation, prior booking is essential by phoning 043 33 41021.

These clinics have been organised by the Teagasc Forestry Development Department to help landowners make informed decisions about planting trees and managing their forest, by providing objective and independent advice and information.

What can forestry deliver for me?

Taking a positive step to improving the environment, growing renewable fuel and quality timber while capturing carbon can start with assessing your farm’s suitability to incorporate a new forest or to build on an existing forest resource.

What planting grants and premiums are available to me?

There are a range of forestry grant categories which are designed to suit specific land types and the owner’s objectives. The annual premium provides an income tax-free return in the early years as the trees grow.

How does forestry interact with other farm schemes, e.g. BPS, GLAS, etc?

Establishing a forest is a big decision and can raise many questions. A phone-in or Zoom consultation with your local Teagasc forestry adviser will provide an opportunity to inform your decision-making about forestry in the context of whole farm planning.



What supports are available to manage existing forests?

Existing forest owners are welcome to avail of the clinics to discuss how best to manage their forests as they progress from the establishment stage to early management and to the typical harvest stage. Other issues such as continuous cover forestry, agroforestry, etc. can also be discussed.

The phone-in clinics provide an ideal opportunity to get answers to your forestry questions – don’t miss it!