North Longford home set for auction

A property in Moyne is due to go under the hammer on Thursday, December 3, as the Leinster Property Auction prepares to hold its next online auction event.

This will be the second last auction of the year, with December 17 being the final online auction date.

In recent years, the months of November and December have been particularly strong in terms of property sales, both for residential and commercial property.

The auction team are now working with buyers and vendors, who are keen to have a sale achieved between now and Christmas and expect a flurry of activity in the end of year run in.

The company are already taking entries for their 2021 auctions.

One of the properties going up for auction on December 3 is a beautiful four-bedroom detached bungalow in Crott, Moyne, Co Longford.

The home is offered at bids over €170,000 in partnership with Padraic Davis Auctioneering and is perfectly situated on an elevated site.

This stunning home offers beautiful views across to Lough Gowna. Quaint and secluded, this home is a must see and a credit to the current vendor, such is the care and presentation that has been afforded to both its interior and exterior.

Other properties of note in the December 3 auction include a site with planning permission for nine apartments in Dublin 8, and a charming one-bed cottage in Clara, Co Offaly.

For more information on this auction, see leinsterpropertyauction.ie.