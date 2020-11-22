Renowned Longford engineer looking forward to relaxing Christmas

Leading chartered engineer and the brains behind Cunningham Design & Planning, Mark Cunningham takes us through his Christmas wish list ahead of this year's festive season.

What local gift would you like to find under the tree this year?

Two weeks away from the office. It's going to be a great time to relax with family and friends.

Where will you be shopping locally this Christmas?

Being a 'typical man, I would have to say Fabiani buying vouchers.

What's your favourite Christmas dish?

Left over turkey after a few pints.

What's your favourite Christmas movie?

Back To The Future.

What will you be doing differently for Christmas this year?

Changing nappies. Our daughter, Nina, was born in September

What is you favourite Christmas memory of growing up in Longford?

Sliding down Edenmore Hill in the snow on a fertiliser bag full of hay. It was great craic!!

What was the most thoughtful Christmas present you ever received?

Myself and my brother, Darren, received a 6 foot x 3 foot snooker table one Christmas. Great Fun

If you had one wish for this Christmas, what would it be?

That everyone will shop local this Christmas and continue to shop local in the new year and beyond.