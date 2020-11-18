Gardaí in Longford pay tribute to victims of road traffic collisions

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims takes place annually on the third Sunday of November to acknowledge victims of road traffic collisions and their families. This year, that day of remembrance took place on Sunday, November 15.

Gardaí in Longford were among those who marked the day. Members at Longford Garda Station paid tribute by turning on the blue lights on a number of Garda vehicles to remember all those who have died or have been seriously injured on our roads.