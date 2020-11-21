Switching on of Christmas lights is ‘always heartwarming’ , says Longford councillor

Longford County Councillor Uruemu Adejinmi reveals her hopes and aspirations in the lead up to this Christmas.

What local gift would you like to find under the tree this year?

There are a few things I would love to get, jewellery from Unique Boutique, a nice coat from Aine’s, boots from Fabiani and a voucher for treatment at Chic beauty salon.

Where will you be shopping locally this Christmas?

Monaghan’s Butchers for my Christmas turkey;

Annabella African Store for jollof rice ingredients and plantains (cooking bananas), Dunnes Stores for drinks, stocking fillers and Christmas crackers; Newtownforbes Newsagents for home made Christmas pudding; O’Briens Menswear, Spirit Clothing and DV8 for presents; Homestore and More for decorations; Argos for presents and Applegreen off-licence for wine.

What will you be doing differently for Christmas this year?

Having family over.

What is you favourite Christmas memory of growing up in Longford?

It has to be the turning on of the lights in the town centre - the festive feeling and celebration all around is always heartwarming. To see the fun, laugghter and sense of joy on people's faces, it never gets old.

What was the most thoughtful Christmas present you ever received?

There's one that stands out and that is a handmade Christmas card with a lovely message from my daughter.