PROPERTY WATCH: Panoramic harbour views a stone's throw from the waterfront for under €100k
Apartment 37, Goodtide Harbour, Batt Street, Wexford Town, Co. Wexford
If you're on the market for your own little haven with spectacular, breath-taking views, then this property in the South East could be right up your alley.
Located just off Batt Street In Wexford Town, you are literally a stone's throw from the waterfront and a leisurely stroll from the town centre.
The open plan living/dining/kitchen area boasts stunning views from Rosslare to the Raven – a perfect place to watch the world pass by.
The two-bedroom residence is located on the ground floor of this quiet, private development and extends to approximately 64 sq/m (688 sq/ft) comprised within a building arranged over ground and two upper floors.
Amenities include Goodtide Harbour, Londis, Aldi, McMahon DIY, Tesco Extra and a range of bars, restaurants and shops.
Transport links include Bus Eireann service 40, 385, 132 & 378, Wexford Train Station and the N11.
The property is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €6,360 per annum.
Apartment 37, Goodtide Harbour is listed with a guide price of €95,000. For more information, CLICK HERE.
