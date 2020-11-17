10,000 tablets, whiskey, cocaine in contraband haul seized by Irish Prison Service

Thousands of tablets, cocaine, mobile phones, whiskey and steroids have been seized by the Irish Prison Service in what is reported to be the largest seizure of contraband every smuggled into an Irish jail.

It is reported that the haul was discovered at Mountjoy Prison on Tuesday morning, November 17.

Ten thousand tablets, bags of cocaine, 30 mobile phones, bottles of whiskey, and steroids were confiscated. The tablets had individual prisoners names on them.

Other items included SIM cards, an exercise band and other drugs.

Read also: LIVES SAVED BY CONTRABAND SEIZURE SAYS PRISON CHIEF

RTÉ is also reporting that the contraband was discovered following in food delivery van. The seizure followed work by the Prison Service's Operational Support Unit.

Mountjoy is a closed, medium security prison for adult males in Dublin's north inner city. Probably Ireland's most famous jail, it is the main committal prison for Dublin city and county and can accommodate just over 564 prisoners.

The Irish Prison Service has confirmed that contraband was seized - see pictures.