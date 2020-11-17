Longford students invited to ASPIRE with Abbott as part of Science Week 2020

Students, teachers and parents across Longford are being offered the opportunity to participate in a unique virtual science event as part of Science Week.

ASPIRE with Abbott takes place on Thursday, November 12 in association with Science Foundation Ireland and is one of the flagship events of this year’s Science Week.

Now in its third year in Ireland, ASPIRE is moving online and bigger than ever. A full day's programme will focus on the theme of "Choosing our Future," with fascinating speakers talking about how STEM education has helped them chart their future and make a positive impact in the world.

Every secondary school in Ireland is invited to participate and there is no cost to do so.

Among the speakers will be NASA Datanaut and current Miss Universe Ireland, Fionnghuala O’Reilly, BAFTA Award-winning game designer Brenda Romero, STEM role model and science communicator Niamh Shaw, and a host of other STEM personalities and Abbott employees.

Guests will also hear from Future of Work expert Peter Cosgrave and be able to join special sessions focused on student health and wellbeing, technology and engineering.

Dr Ruth Freeman, Director of Science for Society, Science Foundation Ireland said: "We're living through challenging times. This year, Science Week aims to inspire the public with our numerous virtual events and to lift the nation's spirits. Science offers us possibility and hope, but it's important that people get involved in the conversation. We want to encourage everyone to participate in the variety of events and conversations available online; there is something for everyone, and every interest. I want to thank all the dedicated organisers working across the country for developing some really creative ideas this year.

"As we mark the 25th anniversary of Science Week, we are delighted to welcome the ASPIRE with Abbott event. This virtual conference will offer anyone a chance to get first-hand insights on STEM careers from some of the brightest minds in the industry."

Conor Murphy, site director at Abbott, said, "At Abbott, (last Thursday) we witness the potential of STEM and see how, through our life-changing technologies, it improves lives and can make people healthier. To continue to meet the future challenges of healthcare, we will rely upon the innovation, creativity and imagination of the next generation of scientists and engineers. We know that many young people have the ambition to change the world through science, but some lack the confidence or don’t know where to start. ASPIRE with Abbott aims to demonstrate the many exciting pathways in life that STEM education opens up."