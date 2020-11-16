Gardaí in the Midlands investigating camper van theft over the weekend

Gardaí in Offaly are investigating the theft of a camper van in Kinnitty over the weekend.

Kinnitty Gardaí are investigating the overnight burglary in the Aghancon area (Leap Castle Coolderry area) during the course of which this camper van was stolen on Saturday night.

The vehicle is a Ford Lakia x675 with a white bumper, and had 06-OY registration plates at the time of theft.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity who may have seen something to contact Birr Garda Station on 0579169710.