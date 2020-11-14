Irish Water to close Longford road from Monday in bid to improve supply levels to customers

Irish Water says it is pressing ahead with plans to upgrade its supply network in Longford town and revealed a busy road in the county town will be closed from Monday for over two weeks as a consequence.

In a statement released to the Leader, the public utility explained it is working in partnership with Longford County Council in a bid to enhance the water mains in Ballymakeegan in order to improve the security of supply and reduce high levels of leakage.

The works, which are taking place along local road R393 to Farnagh Hill, involve the replacement of approximately 1500m of old and problematic water mains that are prone to frequent bursts and leakage. The mains will be replaced with new, high-density, polyethylene (plastic) pipes which will improve water quality and provide the community with a more reliable supply of water.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work. The works may involve some short-term water outages, our project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice prior to any planned water outage.

To facilitate the safe delivery of the works, there will be a road closure in place along the R393 to Farnagh Hill from Monday 16 November until Friday 4 December. The community have been notified. Alternative routes will be available and diversions will be clearly sign-posted. Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause.

Speaking about the project Matt Thompson, Regional Lead with Irish Water, said “These works are part of a significant investment by Irish Water to upgrade the water network in Longford. Replacing old, damaged pipes will tackle leakage by reducing the instances of bursts and water outages and safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses now and into the future. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2019 it was 42% and we are currently on course to achieve a national leakage rate of 38% by 2021.”

Irish Water and Longford County Council regret any inconvenience these necessary works may cause. The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and GMC Utilities and are expected to be completed by December 2020.

This project is one example of how Irish Water is working in partnership with Longford County Council to reduce leaks every day. Fixing leaks can be complicated with over 63,000km of water pipe in Ireland. These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which will see €500 million invested up to the end of 2021 to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing ageing water mains. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy. For more information, please visit www.water.ie/reducingleaks.