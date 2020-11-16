Timely funding boost for Longford sports clubs

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media, Catherine Martin TD and Minister of State for Sport and Gaeltacht Affairs, Jack Chambers TD, announced an unprecedented €85 million funding package for the Irish sport sector, which has been significantly impacted by the various Covid-19 restrictions imposed since March 2020.

The funding allocated by Sport Ireland will address the existential threat to National Governing Bodies and their club networks, allowing sports organisations to off-set significant losses incurred in recent months and add a semblance of certainty to planning for 2021.

The significant investment will reach all levels of the sport sector with National Governing Bodies, Local Sports Partnerships and thousands of grassroots clubs across Ireland set to benefit.

Earlier this year Government announced funding of €70 million to protect the national sports system in Ireland. Over €64 million of funding has been allocated to National Governing Bodies, Local Sports Partnerships and other funded bodies across four key schemes.

Sarah Mulligan, Longford Sports Partnership coordinator said, “LSP are delighted to manage this Small Club Covid 19 Grant fund on behalf of Sport Ireland for sports clubs in Longford and we were successful in being awarded €40,422 in funding for clubs.

“In total 39 clubs in Longford will benefit from this funding (they are listed on our website). This is a welcome boost to clubs who have had to make significant investment to make sure their sport is as safe as possible. We have also been successful in obtaining a further €12,000 to support our communities through this difficult time.

“As illustrated in the new National Campaign “Keep Well” Sport and physical activity plays such an important part in people’s health and wellbeing and we are encouraging people to Keep Active within the guidelines.”