Carrigy backs new anti-crime community scheme earmarked for Longford

Senator Micheál Carrigy has expressed his delight at Justice Minister Helen McEntee's decision to select Longford as one of three areas aimed at tackling crime through community led support.

The Ballinalee postmaster rowed in behind confirmation the county was one of three counties to be considered for a new pilot project designed to strengthen the ties between various state agencies and the wider public in curbing crime levels.

“I am delighted that the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD, has today announced three locations where new Local Community Safety Partnerships will be established on a pilot basis as a first step to strengthening community policing nationwide," he said.

"The pilots, which will run for two years, and Longford will be one of these area. The locations of the pilots were chosen based on factors including population density, crime rates and deprivation”.

Each Local Community Safety Partnership will have an independent chairperson and will develop a Local Community Safety Plan.

The Partnerships will bring together residents, community representatives, business interests, councillors, local authorities and State services such as An Garda Síochána, Tusla and the HSE to devise and implement the Local Community Safety Plans.

Senator Carrigy added: “The community safety approach recognises that the problems communities face are not just limited to policing issues.

"Bringing the right services together, working with each other to tackle the underlying issues which impact on our community and the sense of safety within the community is at the heart of the Local Community Safety Partnership model. But what will drive the agenda and objectives of the Partnerships will be the community itself. The community needs to be central in identifying what it needs and helping to shape solutions.”

It is envisaged that every local authority area will have a Community Safety Partnership, with dedicated funding and staff, once the policy is rolled out nationally as part of reforms outlined by the Commission on the Future of Policing.