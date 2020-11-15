Longford Women's Link nets €104k funding boost
Longford Women's Link has been given a €104,000 boost in funding
Longford Women's Link is €104,000 better off thanks to a State backed investment package.
Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke TD made the announcement with women for election receiving €43,000.
“I am pleased to be in a position to continue to support the activities of Women for Election and Longford Women’s Link,” he said this week.
