Longford remembers fallen sons in wreath laying ceremony

The Peter Keenan ONE Branch in Longford held a wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial on the Market Square on Sunday.

Due to the ongoing Covid -19 pandemic the event was on a smaller scale than previous years.

It was a very dignified and respectable ceremony that reflected the appreciation and esteem in which we hold those that sacrificed so much for to improve the country and world we live in today.

The Branch wishes to acknowledge those few hardy souls that always turn up to honour their relatives.

We missed our bugler, our friends from IUNVA, our fellow ONE members from other branches, our Glengarry Club members, who could not travel due to restrictions.

Hopefully, things will return to normal in the near future and we can all celebrate those special occasions together, once again.

Peter Keenan ONE Branch chairman Tommy Watson would like to thank Longford County Council for the generosity they have shown ‘The Peter Keenan Branch ONET’ over the years.



