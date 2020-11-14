Online auction set to offer large selection of homes and commercial properties

The Leinster Property Auction will hold their next online auction event on Thursday December 3, with the final online event of the year taking place on December 17.

The auction company currently has a large selection of properties for sale from across the province.

Patrick Folan from The Leinster Property Auction commented “despite level 5 restrictions, we have continued to see significant enquiry levels with many people still hoping to purchase homes and commercial property before Christmas.”

Mr Folan continued “Due to circumstances throughout this year, our online auctions have been in high demand, a trend we expect will continue into 2021 even after current restrictions are eventually lifted . Not only do we offer buyers and sellers the chance of transact properties without needing for the usual travel and interactions, but auction also offers a faster and more secure method of sale which the market had been calling for over a number of years.”

The company’s online auction events are held via their regional website www.leinsterpropertyauction.ie along with the national website www.iamsold.ie

On both websites, buyers can download all property legal packs and as well as watch online bidding in real time. Viewings are still available, but places maybe limited.