People urged to engage in Longford's ‘Keep Well’ campaign

The Government Plan for Living with Covid-19: Resilience and Recovery 2020-2021 highlights the important role that individual and community resilience will play in contributing to our ongoing response to Covid-19.

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Ross welcomed the recent launch of the new ‘Keep Well’ campaign, by An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD and ministerial colleagues.

This ‘Keep Well’ campaign builds on the ‘in this Together campaign that happened earlier this year and aims to support people and communities in being resilient through minding their physical and mental health and wellbeing over the coming months.

In welcoming the ‘Keep Well’ campaign Chief Executive Paddy Mahon stated, “Longford County Council and all local authorities will be a focal point of individual and community resilience throughout this period. The Council will engage all of its amenities, services and community supports for personal and community resilience.”

Cathaoirleach Paul Ross acknowledges the profound impact the outbreak of Covid-19 has on all and encourages everyone to engage in Longford’s ‘Keep Well’ campaign.

Cllr Ross said, “At the heart of this campaign is the Council working to support people, both individuals and communities to keep up their wellbeing and strengthen their resilience through an especially challenging winter through to springtime.

“A range of wellbeing activities and interesting initiatives will be delivered by the Council with local partners over the winter months to help people keep well and active and I would urge you all to engage in and participate in these activities and enjoy your local amenities.”

The campaign is focused on five themes: Keeping Active, Staying Connected, Switching Off and being creative, Eating Well and Minding your Mood.

The Council, through the established Community Forum will co-ordinate the local response to local needs, work with Sports Ireland and deliver wellbeing programmes locally.

The Community Library network have commenced the ‘Rewarding Reads’ and ‘Ireland Reads’ initiatives and will going forward deliver other creative initiatives across the five themes of the ‘Keep Well’ programme.

Cllr Ross, and Mr Mahon encourages all in our County to engage in this innovative campaign.

Further details on all activities and initiatives at county level will be made available on the Council’s website longfordcoco.ie