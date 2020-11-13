Council facing calls to double Christmas lights funding across north Longford

There have been calls this week for north Longford towns and villages to be given a double funding boost to cover the cost of Christmas lights installation.

Granard Municipal District County Councillor PJ Reilly said he would be seeking increases when Granard Municipal District holds its November meeting in two weeks time.

“We need to support the hardworking committees in these towns and to try and encourage as many people as possible to shop locally,” he said.

Cllr Reilly said the threat posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has thrown the spotlight more than ever on the need for the council to rally around hard pressed ratepayers.

“Businesses have been badly affected and I am looking for monies for Christmas lights in our towns in north Longford to be doubled this year,” added the Fianna Fáil local representative.

“It has been very stressful year for everybody but especially so for our business community and by doing this (increasing funding) we will be taking the pressure off all those dedicated volunteers who work so hard each year to make sure Christmas is made that bit more special.”