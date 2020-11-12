Schools being justly rewarded for efforts in battling Covid-19, says Longford senator

Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy says Longford schools will benefit hugely from the State's multi-million euro rollout of its Minor Works Scheme programme.

In a statement released earlier today, Senator Carrigy said the €55m nationwide investment to schools nationwide was just reward for the endeavours of so many facilities in the ongoing battle against Covid-19.

“The announcement by The Minister for Education Norma Foley TD of €55 million in minor works grants for primary and post-primary schools to be paid in early December, 2020 will be a fantastic help to the many principals and schools that have really worked so hard in ensuring our children went back to school in September without disruption," he said.

"The payment of the Minor Works Grant is important for any school and this is particularly true of this year, due to the unprecedented Covid-19 situation."

Senator Carrigy said the payment of these grants at this stage would give schools a "good lead-in period" for planning and undertaking works in 2021.

"The minor works grant funding provides good flexibility at local level to assist schools to manage in the Covid environment and to put more sustainable arrangements in place. For example, schools may use this funding to enhance ventilation, purchase furniture or adapt toilet areas.

"The payment of the grants at this stage gives schools a good lead-in period to plan and undertake works that support the operation of the school in the current school year and assist in catering for capacity and other requirements going into the 2021/22 school year."