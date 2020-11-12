Cash, designer clothes and drugs seized during CAB raids in two counties

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) seized cash, designer clothes and drugs during search operations carried out at addresses in Dublin and Carlow today.

With the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and local Gardaí attached to the Carlow District, CAB officers conducted search operations at four premises, one residential dwelling in County Carlow and three professional/business searches in County Dublin.

During the course of this operation, €5,800 in cash was seized. Designer clothing including Canada Goose jackets and a Louis Vuitton bag was also seized in addition to mobile phones and financial documents.

A small quantity of cocaine and cannabis was also located during the search of the dwelling in County Carlow.

This CAB investigation is focused on an individual involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Wicklow, Carlow and North Kildare areas.