Adejinmi hails €172k cash boost for Longford's Royal Canal Greenway

Longford County Councillor Uruemu Adejinmi has hailed the arrival of over €170,000 in State funding for the continued development of the Longford Canal Greenway.

Cllr Adejinmi said last week's €172,000 allocation from the Government towards the greenway project would go a long way towards enhancing the county town's all-round recreational appeal.

"I welcome the announcement of Minister Eamon Ryan, T.D. Minister of Transport, and Hildegarde Naughton, T.D Minister of State, of funding allocation of €172K for Longford Canal Greenway," she said in a statement.

"This funding will support the work of Longford County Council in the refurbishment of the Canal greenway, providing improved infrastructure along the cycle way so Longford residents can enjoy our outdoors by cycling and walking."

The Fianna Fáil local representative highlighted the ongoing rejuvenation of Longford town as a key target of hers and said she remained firmly focused on ensuring similar monies are allocated towards Connolly Barracks and the former Providers building.

"The regeneration of Longford town is one of my main priorities," she said.

"While I have suggested action on the old Garda Station on Dublin Street, I will continue to campaign for the development of the old Army Barracks and Providers building that will be central to Longford rebirth, increasing local employment and advancement for our families and Community."