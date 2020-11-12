Longford Leader Editorial: Engaging in the political process

Bemoaning political and public engagement is something we have heard much of over the past few years, as vast swathes of the public, both here and elsewhere, seemingly took a disinterested view of the whole political arena and the machinations of public life.

However, if the American presidential election, and its result and aftermath have demonstrated one thing, it's that people can be inherently engaged if they so choose.

The turnout in the States and the images of lines of people waiting to vote, often blocks long, spoke of a process in which people invested in.

Indeed when the stakes are high, the days of passive interest or indifference is a luxury that can't be afforded and most people recognise that.

If the outgoing President Trump is due any credit, it's that he energised his supporters and opponents in equal measure and in doing so, may have even strengthened the democratic process of voting, even if inadvertently.

This level of engagement should not be taken for granted. Too often we take our vote and our right to vote with a measure of almost indifference.

At home we have seen in recent elections, both at local and national level, relatively small turnouts, reflective of a seeming turning away from politics and public affairs.

Often, of course, the political process itself is to blame for people's disenchantment, but this should not be an excuse not to get out and vote.

As we enter the third decade of this century, the importance of public engagement is more pressing than ever.

Every country is facing a myriad of challenges that have to be met, but won't necessarily be met easily.

The 2020 American election demonstrates that people, through the ballot box, can have their voices heard and can influence the course of history, if they so choose.