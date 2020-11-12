Ballymahon man told to ‘keep his nose clean’

A man charged with stealing diesel from a Longford filling station has been given 12 months to “keep his nose clean” by Judge Seamus Hughes.

Paul Kelly, 4 Mew Houses, Ballymahon, appeared on foot of a bench warrant executed by Sgt Darren Conlon last Tuesday.

His solicitor, Bríd Mimnagh, handed into the court the €30 Mr Kelly owed for the diesel.

Sgt Conlon revealed that the accused had 19 previous convictions in total, the most recent of which was a section 3 drugs offence, for which he received a €250 fine on September 15, 2020.

In January 2018, at Longford Circuit Court, he received a two-year disqualification for no insurance and no licence.

That same month in Roscommon Circuit Court, he was convicted of Unauthorised Taking of a vehicle and handed a four month sentence, suspended for two years and ordered to pay €3,500 compensation.

“He also has convictions for public order, trespass and section 4 theft. The majority of the rest seem to be road traffic matters,” said Sgt Conlon.

“You have an appalling record and then you went and drove off without paying for diesel,” said Judge Hughes.

“I realised I didn’t have my bank card so I panicked and drove off,” Mr Kelly replied.

"You’ve kept your nose clean for two months. You stole the diesel in August. I’ll let you keep your nose clean for another 12 months. If he commits any crime, he’ll get four months in prison,” said Judge Hughes, adjourning the case to November 2, 2021.