Longford man jailed for committing theft offences while on bail

A man has been jailed for theft offences at a pharmacy and a newsagent in Longford town.

Danny McDonald, 24 Palace Crescent, Ardnacassa, Longford, has 86 previous convictions, primarily for theft, and was on bail from the Criminal Court of Justice when he entered the local pharmacy and committed theft.

“On November 1, at 5.30pm, gardaí responded to reports of a theft from Boots, where a male was being detained by security staff,” said Gda Karl Foley.

“Gardaí arrived and observed him roaring and shouting. When gardaí spoke to him, his speech was slurred and his eyes were sleepy and he was incoherent.

“The staff alleged he entered the store and removed a bottle of Armani perfume worth €68 from the shelf. He tried to leave the store but was apprehended by security.

“I carried out a search and found him to be in possession of an equilibrium chain worth €20 with a sticker from (a local newsagent) on it. A call had just been received from staff regarding that.

“He’s currently on bail from the CCJ and was to enter into a bond on September 15, for theft in Dublin but he never took up any of the conditions and didn’t present himself to the CCJ to sign the bond,” Gda Foley added.

Solicitor for the defence, Bríd Mimnagh, explained that her client has a child in Dublin and travels up and down to see him regularly.

“He’s now with a lady who is outside the door with a baby and a child. He lives in Longford with her and she would like to address you. He’s anxious not to go to prison,” said Ms Mimnagh.

“Is there anyone who is anxious to go to prison?” Judge Seamus Hughes asked.

“No,” Ms Mimnagh admitted.

Addressing the court, Mr McDonald’s partner said that he’s “grand when he’s in Longford”.

“But yesterday his speech was slurred and he was incoherent and he stole a bottle of perfume,” Judge Hughes argued.

“I didn’t know that,” the woman replied.

“Well, before you address me, you need to get your facts right. How many previous do you think he has? You know him. He’s your partner,” Judge Hughes asked.

“I don’t know him very long,” said the woman, but added that she knew the accused for four years.

“And you don’t know how many convictions he has,” said a sceptical Judge Hughes before turning to the accused and asking, “why did you take a bottle of perfume?”

“I was silly drunk on vodka. I picked it up, but I didn’t leave the shop with it,” Mr McDonald replied.

“Because you were caught. Why did you go to the perfume and not to the nail clippers or the vitamins or another part of the shop?” asked Judge Hughes.

“Because I was stupid drunk,” Mr McDonald said.

“No, you were clever. You took perfume and an equilibrium chain, so you were getting gifts for a female,” Judge Hughes suggested.

Gda Foley explained that the accused was in court at the CCJ on October 12.

“Since he left the CCJ, he has committed five offences before this one. All those charges were put back to December,” said Gda Foley.

Ms Mimnagh suggested “a heavy suspended sentence” and added that his girlfriend is six months pregnant.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the state, revealed that the accused had received a three month sentence from August 2018 for public order, theft and assault, which was suspended for 18 months.

“You were before the CCJ, released on bail to come back on a different date to enter a bond but you didn't and have committed five more offences since then,” said Judge Hughes.

Mr McDonald was subsequently sentenced to six months in prison for the theft of the perfume.