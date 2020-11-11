Ballymahon student wins €20,000 scholarship

Zoe was announced as one the winners of the 2020 Naughton Foundation Scholarship Awards by Dr Martin Naughton and his wife Carmel.

A former student of Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon, Zoe has accepted a place at University College, Dublin studying Science.

Zoe joins thirty-five exceptional Irish students who were awarded third level scholarships towards their studies in the areas of engineering, science, technology and maths.

Since its establishment in 2008 scholarships worth over €4million have been awarded to over 300 students. The scheme started in three counties and has continued to expand annually to become a nationwide scheme in 2016. There is one guaranteed Scholarship (€20,000) for each participating county.

Each Scholarship is worth €5,000 per annum for each year of a student’s three or four year undergraduate degree.

Zoe is the 6th Mercy Ballymahon student in the last seven years to be awarded this prestigious scholarship.

Mercy Ballymahon also received a prize of €1,000 towards their school’s science facilities, for their support of these students. The 2019 Naughton Scholarship winner was Cian Belton.

Speaking about the growth of the programme, Dr Martin Naughton commented:

“We have been awarding scholarships to encourage and reward students for their undergraduate studies in the STEM area since 2008. After the difficult academic year that 2020 was, we are particularly delighted to announce this year’s scholarship winners and their schools.

“We are both really looking forward to celebrating with them in person next year and welcoming them to our community of over 300 Scholars and Alumni.”

Mercy Ballymahon principal Josephine Donohue congratulated Zoe on her achievement. “ We are all very proud of Zoe's achievement and wish her well in her studies at UCD.”