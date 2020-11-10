Longford Leader Farming: Sheep farmers facing 'enormous difficulties' over Covid-19 restrictions

ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara has said sheep farmers are facing enormous difficulties as a result of the current level 5 restrictions at marts and has called on Minister Charlie McConalogue to urgently revisit the matter.

“Sheep farmers need to be able to make informed decisions around the stock they buy in. These decisions are based on physical inspections of lambs. You cannot buy lambs without handling them. None of this is possible with online sales,” he said.

He added: “We cannot continue with a situation whereby trade is being stifled to such an extent that farmers are unable to farm.”