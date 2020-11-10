Longford shoppers to be given free parking for Christmas period
Shoppers coming into Longford will once again be offered free off street parking in the county town in the weeks leading up to Christmas
Members of Longford Municipal District have approved plans to offer free off-street parking in the town in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
“Traditionally it kicks off on Black Friday which is November 27 this year and it goes then for the two weekends after that on both Saturdays and then it kicks in from around the middle weekend in December until the end of December,” said Head of Finance, John McKeon.
