Ballymahon student elected to Irish Second Level Students' Union

Congratulations to Ballymahon Vocational School Leaving Certificate student Alanna Coughlan who has successfully taken part in a nationwide competition to become a member of the Irish Second Level Students’ Union.

The ISSU is a not-for-profit, voluntary student rights’ organisation founded to represent the second-level students of Ireland.

It is the national umbrella body for school Student Councils, aiming to represent and connect Irish second-level students the length and breadth of the country, ensuring that the voice of the Irish second-level student is heard and striving for innovation and democracy within the education system.

The ISSU has a dual role - to promote the benefits of young people becoming part of the decision-making process that affects their school lives, and to provide individual students with support for voicing their views and opinions.

Article 12 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child says that children and young people have the “right to express views freely in all matters affecting them”. This includes views and opinions on schooling and the ISSU aims to help students express those views effectively.

Alanna looks forward to participating in further training with the ISSU and getting involved in the development of policies on issues affecting Irish second-level students.

Well done Alanna on a fantastic achievement and we look forward to hearing more in the coming weeks and months.

Maynooth University Entrance Scholarship: Congratulations and best wishes to Leaving Cert 2020 student Grace Esler on receiving an Entrance Scholarship to Maynooth University during a virtual ceremony this week.

Grace has commenced her studies in the area of Law and Criminology and all at Ballymahon Vocational School wish Grace every success in the future. Well done Grace!

Student Council Halloween Fundraiser: The Student Council wishes to say a big thank you to everyone who made our recent Halloween Fundraiser such a success.

Mid-Term Wishes: A sincere word of thanks to all our staff, students and parents for your tremendous support over the past number of weeks.

As a school community we all have aimed to keep each other safe and upbeat in these difficult times.