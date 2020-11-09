‘Longford Model’ has, to date, brought €18million into the county

The success of what has been dubbed “the Longford model” has attracted, to date, about €18m to Longford, according to Head of Finance and Regeneration with Longford County Council, John McKeon.

“We have a very high hit rate in applying for towns and villages, the outdoor recreation infrastructure schemes, the rural regeneration development fund and the urban regeneration development fund,” said Mr McKeon.

“Our hit rate at the moment is about 75% there, so that’s testament to those that are putting together those applications and are being successful with them.

“At the moment, there are applications in progress to the tune of €38m. So there are a couple of very big ones there. There’s an application for a project with a value of €14m in there and another one under platforms for growth of €16m.

“So those two alone account for €30m of that €38m,” he said.

“Those, if we are successful, will be absolute game changers in Longford town. We will have to match fund those to the tune of €7.5m for both of those but where it is a challenge and a problem to us, it would be a nice problem to be facing in 2021.”

The council’s approach on the aforementioned schemes is very much a “business as usual” approach, he added.

“They’re critical to the future of Longford and it’s imperative that these schemes are kept going. Along with that, we need to be ready for any buoyancy that might come after Covid,” he said.