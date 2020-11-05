JOBS: The Kilkenny People newspaper is looking for a new managing editor

One of Ireland’s leading newspapers, The Kilkenny People, is looking for a new Managing Editor.

An outstanding candidate is sought to lead this highly respected title and its experienced editorial team. The role of Managing Editor of the Kilkenny People is one of the most challenging and exciting jobs in local journalism, playing a key role in a vibrant local community which has a passion for sport, arts, business, rural life and heritage. The title is dedicated to providing the best and most complete coverage for its discerning readers in print and online.

You would be responsible for continuing the high standard of coverage, and for representing the newspaper in the local community, maintaining its leading position while implementing the strategies that will continue to strengthen the title.

The Kilkenny People newspaper is a huge part of local life.

The ideal candidate should be an experienced journalist with a strong work ethic, willing to lead from the front. They would also have a well-honed news sense, and an understanding of the local newspaper market and the ever-evolving needs of local readers. They should also be proficient in maintaining high editorial standards in the design of the newspaper and its websites. A strong social media presence, and an ability to work in the varied media environment which ranges from online to print and video, would be key strengths.

The ideal candidate will be the voice of the local community in Kilkenny, with the ability and personality to work in a fast-paced environment, generating and maintaining contacts in the community.

Candidates must have a strong track record in journalism at a senior level. Exceptional credibility is a must, likewise a solid contacts book. This challenging role is ideally suited to a highly motivated individual with a flair for writing and an eye for detail.

The newspaper is a member of the country’s leading regional newspaper group - Iconic News - and the Managing Editor would be joining a group-wide editorial team of professional, dedicated and talented journalists working in communities throughout Ireland.

The closing date for applications is Friday, November 20, 2020.

To apply, please email brian.keyes@iconicnews.ie with a CV, covering letter and examples of your work.