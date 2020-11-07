Ballymahon Town Team seek planning for Resource Centre

Ballymahon Town Team has applied to Longford Town Team for planning permission to change the use of the existing convent building to a resource centre in conjunction with internal refurbishment works, retention of the existing community day care centre and the construction of a multi-purpose community space to the rear of the building.

“It is great to see plans being put in place to bring this building back into operational use for the public and to serve the needs of our community,” said Niall Dowler, PRO of Ballymahon Town Team.

“One aspect of this development will be the expansion of the existing Day Care Centre to increase its floor area and offer a larger floor space for them to operate from.

“It’s an important feature of these plans to provide the older generation with a vibrant and comfortable space to enhance their well-being as they use this service on a daily basis in normal circumstances Pre Covid 19.

“When completed this project will offer a range of services varying from youth mental health services to shared workspaces to accommodate those wishing to work in close proximity to their homes and decrease commuting costs.”

The planning application may be inspected at www.longfordcoco.ie and a submission or observation in relation to the application may be made in writing to the planning authority on payment of €20.