Flaherty endorses "unprecedented sports package" supports for Longford groups
Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty
Fianna Fáil Longford-Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty has given his backing to “an unprecedented package of supports” for the county’s sports sector in the face of Covid-19.
The Longford based Dail deputy released details of the monies earlier today which includes a €40,000 investment for Longford Sports Partnership.
The following is a list of almost 40 local sporting groups and bodies that are set to benefit from State level support:
Abbeylara Handball €1450
Ardagh Girl Guides €1050
Ardagh/Moydow GAA €1500
Ballyboro FC €969
Ballymore Ladies €1000
Clonguish Ladies €1000
Colmcille GAA €1100
Drumlish Dragons €300
Emmet Og €1500
Manning Gaels €1260
Grattan Og €448
Kenagh GAA €1500
Longford AC €1000
Longford Bowling €1500
Longford Cricket €300
Longford Cycling €960
Longford Gymnastics €1500
Longford Rugby €1350
Longford Slashers €1500
Slashers Minors €150
Slashers Hurling €800
Longford Slashers VC €1004
Torpedo Basketball €200
Longfors Triathlon €1500
Lough Ree AC €200
Melview FC €1500
Mostrim GAA €445
Mostrim Ladies €1000
Newtown FC €1500
Rathcline €1250
Sean Connollys €1500
Spartac FC €650
St Brigids €1200
St Francis €750
St Helens GAA €1100
St Vincents GAA €900
St Marys GAA €586
Stonepark FC €1000
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on