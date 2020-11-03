Flaherty endorses "unprecedented sports package" supports for Longford groups

Joe Flaherty

Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty

Fianna Fáil Longford-Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty has given his backing to “an unprecedented package of supports” for the county’s sports sector in the face of Covid-19.

 

The Longford based Dail deputy released details of the monies earlier today which includes a €40,000 investment for Longford Sports Partnership.

The following is a list of almost 40 local sporting groups and bodies that are set to benefit from State level support:

Abbeylara Handball   €1450

Ardagh Girl Guides    €1050

Ardagh/Moydow GAA €1500

Ballyboro FC               €969

Ballymore Ladies       €1000

Clonguish Ladies       €1000

Colmcille GAA           €1100

Drumlish Dragons     €300

Emmet Og               €1500

Manning Gaels          €1260

Grattan Og               €448

Kenagh GAA             €1500

Longford AC             €1000

Longford Bowling       €1500

Longford Cricket        €300

Longford Cycling        €960

Longford Gymnastics   €1500

Longford Rugby           €1350

Longford Slashers        €1500

Slashers Minors            €150

Slashers Hurling            €800

Longford Slashers VC     €1004

Torpedo Basketball        €200

Longfors Triathlon          €1500

Lough Ree AC                €200

Melview FC                    €1500

Mostrim GAA                  €445

Mostrim Ladies               €1000

Newtown FC                   €1500

Rathcline                        €1250

Sean Connollys               €1500

Spartac FC                      €650

St Brigids                        €1200

St Francis                        €750

St Helens GAA                  €1100

St Vincents GAA                €900

St Marys GAA                    €586

Stonepark  FC                   €1000