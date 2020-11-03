Longford Leader Farming: BEEP-S deadline fast approaching

The Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme Sucklers (BEEP-S) was launched by former Agriculture Minister Michael Creed TD last Spring.

Funding of €35 million euro has been made available by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) for the programme which aims to capture on-farm live-weights and to encourage good animal health and welfare around weaning time.

As the 1st of November is upon it’s time to double check that we have each task fully completed and records kept to ensure full payment is drawn down by each participating farmer.

Farmers must carry out weighing. They have the option of either vaccination or meal feeding and/or faecal egg testing.

Weighing

BEEP-S participants are required to weigh both cows’ and calves before weaning and input weights on to the ICBF database within seven day of weighing.

Weights can be inputted directly onto the ICBF website. Alternatively you can download the weighing recording form, complete it and either post or email it to ICBF.

A registered weighing scales must be used. Calves born after 30 June 2020 are not eligible for BEEP-S. This task must be completed by the 1st November.

Vaccination

In consultation with your vet, vaccination programmes as part of the scheme should also be completed prior to weaning and/or housing also, for farmers who selected that option.

Keep your own record of when vaccinations were administered and retain receipts of vaccinations purchased.

You will only be required to submit receipts to the Department of Agriculture if you are selected for an inspection.

Meal Feeding

Farmers who chose the meal feeding option are required feed their weanlings for four weeks before weaning and two weeks after weaning.

You must keep your own records to show date of commencement of meal feeding, date of weaning and date of finishing meal feeding.

Feeding a 15-16% crude protein ration will reduce stress and help animals thrive. One kg/head/day is sufficient but well grown bull weanlings could be fed 1.5kg to 2kg daily.

Meal must be purchased from a Department of Agriculture approved supplier. You will only be required to submit receipts and weaning dates to the Department of Agriculture if you are selected for an inspection.

Liver Fluke Faecal Egg Testing

The optional task of faecal egg testing will be carried out to show the level of liver fluke infection in 10 adult suckler cows.

Samples will be required to be taken and submitted to approved labs before 1st November 2020. All faecal samples collected must be fresh.

The applicant must contact a Department approved laboratory to request the sampling pack.

The list of approved laboratories and veterinary practices can be found on the Departments website.

There is no need to notify the Department of Agriculture that you have completed this task as the Vet Laboratory will do this for you.

The Department of Agriculture can carry out compliance inspections along with administrative control checks whereby a percentage of farmers will be required to submit their records and associated documentation to the Department. This will be carried out before payment will be issued.

Teagasc provides a Local Advisory and Education service to farmers. They have offices based in Longford Town (Tel: 043 3341021), Roscommon Town (Tel: 090 6626166) and Castlerea (Tel: 094 9620160), You can find us online at on Facebook @Teagascroscommon longford and twitter @teagascRNLD.