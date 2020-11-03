Longford woman fined €150 for theft of power drill

A woman who appeared before Longford District Court last week, charged with theft of a power drill, has been fined €150 with three months to pay.

Jane Clarke, 4 Pine Grove, Clonbalt Woods, Longford, told Judge Seamus Hughes that she stole the power drill because she was “being bold that day”.

“Do you do drugs?” Judge Hughes asked.

“I don’t anymore but I did at the time,” Ms Clarke replied.

“I can tell by you,” said Judge Hughes.

Ms Clarke explained that she was on 120ml of methodone now.

The court heard that Ms Clarke has a partner and two children aged 21 and 19.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the state explained that Ms Clarke had 14 previous convictions, mainly for petty theft.

“What help do you need?” Judge Hughes asked.

“I’m actually getting the help I need,” Ms Clarke replied.

Judge Hughes finalised the matter by fining Ms Clarke €150 with three months to pay.