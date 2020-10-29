Appeal to drivers to slow down on approach to Garda checkpoints

The performance of Garda checkpoints as part of Operation Fanacht has been an essential part of Ireland’s response to reducing the spread of COVID-19 within our communities. As the number of people infected has increased, these checkpoints have become even more important in ensuring the safety of us all.

An Garda Síochána would like to thank all of those who have listened to the safety messages and have eliminated unnecessary travel. For those who must make essential journeys, we are asking them to be mindful that there is a good possibility they will have to go through a checkpoint during the course of their journey.

These checkpoints are in operation on main routes and motorways. In order to ensure the effective performance of these checkpoints we are asking everyone to think safety as they approach a checkpoint.

This means: